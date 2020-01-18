Some Valley school districts get PAsmart grants

HARRISBURG – Two Valley school districts are receiving PAsmart grants to expand computer science programming and training. In a release from State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Williamsport), Lewisburg and Mifflinburg Area School Districts are each receiving $35,000. In addition to helping each district’s computer science programming, the funding will also provide training for educators in computer science.

Including Lewisburg and Mifflinburg, five school districts received the grant money, as well as the BLaST IU 17, which serves over 2,600 students in northern Pennsylvania. $40 million was secured this year for PAsmart grants.