Some Valley residents still without power after strong storms

UNDATED- Some valley residents are still without power after Saturday’s strong thunderstorms.

The PPL Outage map indicates there are some people affected in Milton, Lewisburg, Middleburg, Williamsport, and Selinsgrove. PPL reports, crews are working to restore power.

The storms caused a downed tree in the area leading to a road closure in on Greenbrier Road in Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County due to a downed tree in power lines. There were other trees and branches down along Route 147, according to Sunbury fire chief Paul Brown.