Some Susquehanna University students frustrated over COVID rules

SELINSGROVE – There’s growing frustration and concern among some Susquehanna University students over the school’s COVID-19 protocols on campus. Those frustrations include campus residences halls not being properly quarantined; and those quarantining students not getting good quality food delivery on time from the university.

A junior Susquehanna student called WKOK’s newsline Monday with those complaints. She says there are currently four residential buildings under quarantine from positive waste water tests. While those students are quarantining, the university is supposed to bring food to them, but this student says food delivery is coming in late, and when it arrives, fellow students have complained its either cold, undercooked or not edible. The student says the university’s solution was to let those quarantining students out – to go get food at a café inside the sports complex on campus.

The student also mentioned a previous quarantining issue at all university first-year housing and at West Hall– that’s when the university apparently only quarantined floors containing students infected or who may have been infected at that time with the virus, instead of quarantining an entire building. Susquehanna’s student-run newspaper, ‘The Quill,’ has also reported similar issues.

The student who contacted WKOK says complaints have been sent to Susquehanna’s Vice President of Student Life, but she says those complaints often get ‘brushed off.’ When contacted by WKOK for comment, the university says “(The University) is doing all it can to protect the health and safety of its students, and manage their comfort level, during this time.”

Students were required to have a negative virus test before arriving to start the fall semester. Since all students returned, the university has also begun random testing if they aren’t being monitored by the existing wastewater testing program. It’s unclear if the virus had reemerged in these recent situations reported by students. So far five students have tested positive for COVID-19.