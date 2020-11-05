Some students, other staff members quarantining after Shikellamy positive case

SUNBURY – The latest positive COVID-19 case at Shikellamy High School is a teacher and that has forced a notable number of other people into quarantining.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says the positive test was reported Wednesday evening and now some other staff members and some students are now in quarantine.

He says those individuals are doing so at the direction of the state Department of Health. The high school will continue to remain open and there are no other reports of additional positive cases.