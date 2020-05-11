Some road projects getting underway across the Valley

UNDATED – Various road projects are ramping up across the Valley beginning today as crews are heading back to work after the COVID-19 stoppage.

In Northumberland, PennDOT says work is resuming on Duke and Front Streets, were crews are reconstructing handicap accessible ramps. There are parking restrictions, and PennDOT says there should be minimal traffic impacts.

There are expected to be delays in downtown Lewisburg starting today, however. PennDOT says crews will be performing base work on Route 45 east/Market Street will between Eighth Street and Water Street. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through next Friday, weather permitting.

Elsewhere, Paddy Mountain Road in Union County and a portion of Chapman Hollow Road in Snyder County will be closed all week due to bridge replacement projects. Detours are in place for both projects.