Some Geisinger employees kneel, hold moment of silence

DANVILLE- Some Geisinger employees came together in a systemwide moment of silence in support of Black Lives Matter on Friday. The event was organized by the resident physicians of Geisinger, who encouraged their colleagues to join them in a showing of solidarity. Participants kneeled together in silence.

At various hospitals in the Geisinger system, participants took a knee for eight minutes and forty-six seconds, the same amount of time a recording shows Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. Chauvin has been charged with murder in the case.