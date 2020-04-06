Some changes to Shikellamy School District’s lunch service

SUNBURY – Shikellamy School District is making some slight changes to its daily meal distributions. In a release, Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle tells us there will be no food service this Friday (Good Friday) and next Monday, as the district offices will be closed on those days. Two days of food will be provided to students this Wednesday and Thursday.

Beginning of April 13, the district says it will be altering its food distributions to Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at the Shikellamy Middle School and High School, and Sunbury Community Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

During the week of April 20, food service will be provided Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and will continue in this manner at those sites. Two days worth of food will be given on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The district says the YMCA will be providing dinner and additional food supplies from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.:

Mondays at Shikellamy Middle School

Wednesdays at Sunbury Community Center

Fridays at Shikellamy High School

