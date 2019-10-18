Solutions being sought in CWD concerns

MIFFLINBURG – Chronic Wasting Disease continues to be a big concern for Valley hunters and a national group is looking for solutions. John Eveland is the President and Director of the North American Chronic Wasting Disease Project. He discussed just how the disease is spreading to the Valley’s elk and deer population, “You can spread animal-to-animal through fluids, through silvia, through things of that nature, but rapid spreads come actually from humans.”

CWD also affects the reindeer, moose, and caribou population all over the United States and parts of Canada. Eveland says a lot is at stake for hunters. Eveland says there are test kits that could be implemented to hunters so deer can be tested right at harvest. Eveland says officials are also working on possible vaccines to prevent the disease., they are doing fundraising to pay for more research. You can hear more from Eveland on the WKOK Podcast page, or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.