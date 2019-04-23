Social Security Administration scams reported in Northumberland County

SUNBURY – Valley residents are being warned of a scam involving people claiming to be part of the Social Security Administration. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us in a news release several county residents received phone calls from people pretending to be SSA employees.

The DA says people are being told their social security benefits are going to be suspended. He says if you receive a call or have questions about your benefits, hang up immediately and call the SSA using a published phone number for this agency.