Snyder County welcomes a new detective

MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County has hired a new detective whose primary focus will be on drug trafficking. Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch announced this week that Doug Bickhart has been hired to the Snyder County Detective’s Bureau and will serve as a liaison to other law enforcement agencies.

Piecuch says Bickhart brings a “wealth of experience in all facets of criminal investigations, but especially narcotics.” Bickhart has worked for the state Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and was the Chief of Police in Mifflinburg.