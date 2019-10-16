Snyder County Sheriff holding 2nd Fall Festival this weekend

MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County Sheriff’s Office is holding its second annual Fall Festival Fundraiser this weekend. Organizers tell us the festival will be held rain or shine Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Snyder County Courthouse parking lot in Middleburg. The event raises money for the sheriff’s K-9 program.

This year’s festival will include a variety of vendors, independent consultants, and community/school organizations. They’ll be selling crafts woodworking, jewelry, and other items.

Snyder County’s local Boy Scout and Girl Scout troopers will be represented as well. Deputy K9 Leo will also be showing off his training techniques.