Valley residents weigh in on recreational marijuana legalization

Snyder County residents weigh in on recreational marijuana legalization

SELINSGROVE – Valley residents weighed in on legalizing recreational marijuana Monday night as Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was at the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University. It was the latest stop on his ‘listening tour.’ He heard from many residents both in favor of and opposed to the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Michelle Siegel of Selinsgrove did some research, and agreed to give medical marijuana a try,

“I think that everybody should have the opportunity to get some relief from the stress. I’m for both medical, recreational. You should be able to do what you want. To take something for a couple hours and make you feel a bit better as opposed to being hungover and drunk the next day.”

“I don’t see why an adult shouldn’t be able to have that. And what it’s done for me, I’ve been telling everybody that I know that is sick, ‘talk to your doctor’. They need to open it up to more diseases. In six weeks it’s changed my life,” she said.

Josh Linder of Kreamer is opposed to both medical and recreational marijuana legalization, and shared his concerns about the effects and THC content, the commercialization and taxation of marijuana. He also has additional concerns in regard to marijuana being a gateway drug, “The concern that came up tonight several times is people want to make it legal basically just to get people out of jail.”

“Laws are to protect people, and laws should not be changed just because they’re being broken. And so I was strongly opposed to those who had that idea. We don’t change laws just because they’re being broken a lot. That will lead to more chaos and less laws and then everyone will do that which they think is right, and that will be nothing more than chaos,” he said, noting that he is also opposed to the law being changed for people who have been jailed for possession of marijuana.

PA Lt. Governor Fetterman says so far all of the discussions have been civil on this listening tour, “It’s affirmed my belief in the necessity of civil discourse. And it’s affirmed my belief in Pennsylvanians as a whole, and their ability to think and talk about an issue in a constructive way, because that’s what we’ve seen now in 51 events.”

Lt. Governor Fetterman will be in Columbia County Wednesday night at Bloomsburg University from 6:00-7:30 as his listening tour continues.