Snyder County reaches 10 COVID-19 deaths, 60 new Northumberland County cases

HARRISBURG – Snyder County has reached 10 COVID-19 deaths, and another big spike in Northumberland County cases, with a good amount of those from long-term care facilities. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new Snyder County deaths, including one at a nursing home, and 70 new Valley cases. Along with the two new deaths, Snyder County has four new cases at 407 since the start of the pandemic.

Northumberland County has 60 of the new 70 Valley cases, with 36 new cases in long-term care facilities. Among eight county facilities, there are now 383 total resident cases, 119 total staff cases, and eight new deaths at 66. There are 71 total deaths across the county.

Union County has five new cases at 576 overall and seven deaths. An outbreak continues at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary facilities – there are now 76 active cases among inmates and nine among staff – most of those at the medium campus.

Montour County has one new case at 219 overall and five deaths – that new case came from a long-term care facility.

Statewide, 1,309 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 166,000 with an 81% recovery ate. 28 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 8,200. There are 1,967,542 people who’ve tested negative to date.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 383 total resident cases, 119 total staff cases and 66 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 70 active cases -44 among residents, 26 among staff, with 249 total cases

In a Snyder County facility – 76 total resident cases, 15 total staff cases and seven deaths

In a Montour County facility – 50 total resident cases, 14 total staff cases; there’s also 114 active Grandview cases – 39 employees, 75 residents (115 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 17 total resident cases, nine total staff cases

At Valley hospitals: