Snyder County News: Mask giveaway and courthouse reopening

MIDDLEBURG – Two updates from Snyder County government; More cloth masks are being distributed in the Valley this weekend. The Snyder County Commissioners and the county EMA will be holding a mask giveaway this Saturday.

The giveaway will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Middleburg Middle School parking lot. Residents should enter the parking lot from Dock Hill Road, and the county sheriff’s office will be directing traffic. Each car will receive two masks, while supplies last.

Additionally, Snyder County has also announced that the courthouse will reopen by appointment only beginning this Friday. After you make an appointment, people entering the courthouse will be asked to read and follow several guidelines, including wearing a mask in the building. The number to call is 570-837-4207.