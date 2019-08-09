Snyder County municipalities discussing funding for additional CSVT traffic light 

MONROE TWP – Some municipalities in Snyder County are assessing whether to pitch in to pay for the future energy and maintenance costs of an additional traffic light in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The traffic light would be part of the CSVT southern section project. The municipalities involved in discussions are Monroe Township, Penn Township, Selinsgrove Borough, and the county.

PennDOT’s Matt Beck says the proposed traffic light would be installed in the area of Routes 11-15 and Route 522. Beck says the signal would better accommodate northbound US 11-15 traffic, which would allow motorists to get to Route 522 southbound. The addition of the traffic signal would also include associated left turn lanes. Those would allow northbound motorists to turn directly onto Route 522 south, rather than requiring them to first travel north and then reverse direction using the existing jug handle at Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive.

Beck says the department would fund the cost of installing the proposed light as a component of the entire CSVT southern section. However, Beck says in order to comply with the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code, at least one local government entity must agree to own the traffic signal and pay energy and maintenance costs.

Monroe Township Engineer Art Thomas tells WKOK PennDOT said the light wasn’t originally needed, so the township wasn’t interested in paying for it. Thomas says the township feels the proposed light would be more of a benefit to Selinsgrove borough, Penn Township, and Snyder County as a whole. Therefore, Monroe Township is asking the other municipalities to also pay for those future costs. Thomas says according to averages from PennDOT, energy and maintenance costs would be $2-3,000 per year. Thomas says Monroe Township is not interested in helping to pay for the signal if the other municipalities don’t participate.

Beck says PennDOT will be asking Monroe Township for their final position on the issue later this year, so final project plans can be made. Beck says if no local government entity agrees to accept ownership of the traffic signal, it will be removed from final plans. In that event, traffic would flow as it normally does in that area of Monroe Township.