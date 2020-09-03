Snyder County meeting with state on COVID transparency

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County officials are meeting with state officials today regarding the county’s concerns over what they say is a ‘lack of transparency’ dealing with COVID-19. Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz tells us the county has a conference call today with PEMA and perhaps Department of Health officials as well. All three commissioners will be on the call today, along with county EMA Coordinator Derrick Shambach, according to Kantz.

Kantz says there has been a lack of information and timeliness of information regarding new positive cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. He says the county hasn’t been receiving information on new cases until ‘a day or two after the media does.’ Kantz also has a bigger concern people who test positive aren’t getting contacted quickly enough about their diagnosis.