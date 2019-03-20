Snyder County man shipped 100,000 prescription meds through U.S. Mail

MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A Mount Pleasant Mills man is accused by federal authorities of receiving and distributing 100,000 prescription pain killers and muscle relaxers through the mail. The Daily Item says Clyde Snyder allegedly received shipments of the drug tablets from Germany, according to a grand jury indictment. The Daily Item says Snyder allegedly stored and repackaged the pharmaceuticals at his home between April 2015 and April 2017. He then used the U.S. Postal Service to send quantities to at least nine states.

The Daily Item says Snyder then received payments through Western Union, MoneyGram and postal money orders, according to the indictment. Snyder, with his attorney, signed a guilty plea agreement February 27, to one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. Snyder faces up to five years in prison and a $25,000 fine, plus a minimum of one-year supervised release.