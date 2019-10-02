Snyder County jury convicts man for pointing handgun during road rage

MIDDLEBURG – A North Carolina man has been convicted for pointing a handgun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Snyder County last year. Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch tells us Christopher Horton was convicted in county court Tuesday, bail was set to $100,000 and Horton was then taken into custody. Sentencing will take place after a presentence investigation.

The incident occurred in July 2018 along Routes 11 & 15 in Snyder County. The D-A says Horton pointed a handgun at another vehicle with five people in it. He then drove away as the victims stopped and called 911. Selinsgrove state police eventually tracked Horton down at his North Carolina home, and later admitted to being involved in the incident.