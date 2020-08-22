Snyder County hires a new assistant district attorney

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County has hired a new assistant district attorney. District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced the hiring of Scott Zeigler as ADA in Snyder County. Piecuch said Zeigler will be involved in all phases of prosecuting cases.

Zeigler had been working as an associate for a local law firm. He graduated from Widener University’s Commonwealth Law School in Harrisburg and earned his bachelor’s degree from Wilkes University.

Piecuch said, “This hiring was essential given the increase in Snyder County’s case load. Zeigler will be a tremendous asset to our staff and the people of Snyder County and we are grateful to have him on the team.”