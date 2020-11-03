Snyder County has 61 ‘naked’ mail-in ballots; officials urging affected voters to vote

MIDDLEBURG – Some incorrectly submitted mail-in ballots are being reported in Snyder County, meaning those votes will not count toward today’s Election . However, those affected still have a right to go vote. Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz says the county has collected 61 ‘naked’ mail-in ballots – meaning those ballots were not properly submitted in the secrecy envelope.

Kantz says if county residents who think they have submitted their mail-in ballot incorrectly should check for an email from the Department of State saying their ballot was cancelled. He says if a resident received that email, they have a right to go back to the polls and vote before 8 p.m.

Kantz says there was some back-and-forth regarding whether counties could notify residents with invalid mail-in ballots by law. He says the county solicitor determined the county cannot do so, but residents will know if they check for an email from the Department of State.