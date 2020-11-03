Snyder County has 61 ‘naked’ mail-in ballots; officials urging affected voters to vote

WKOK Staff | November 3, 2020 |

MIDDLEBURG – Some incorrectly submitted mail-in ballots are being reported in Snyder County, meaning those votes will not count toward today’s Election . However, those affected still have a right to go vote. Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz says the county has collected 61 ‘naked’ mail-in ballots – meaning those ballots were not properly submitted in the secrecy envelope.

Kantz says if county residents who think they have submitted their mail-in ballot incorrectly should check for an email from the Department of State saying their ballot was cancelled. He says if a resident received that email, they have a right to go back to the polls and vote before 8 p.m.

Kantz says there was some back-and-forth regarding whether counties could notify residents with invalid mail-in ballots by law. He says the county solicitor determined the county cannot do so, but residents will know if they check for an email from the Department of State.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff