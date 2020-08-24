Snyder County GOP holding Pro-America Pop –Up Rally

WKOK Staff | August 24, 2020 |

SELINSGROVE – A rally in support of President Donald Trump, law enforcement, and more is coming up this Saturday in Selingrove. Snyder County GOP says it’ll host the rally from 10 a.m. to noon at the intersection of Routes 522 and 204 between Weis Markets and Cole’s Hardware. The group says the rally will also support military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, and the United States of America.

The group says the event is a bring your own sign/flag event, but there will be Trump 2020 flags available for purchase by suggested donation. There will also be a voter registration drive at the event for those that need to register to vote or update your registration.

