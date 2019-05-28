DI Report: Snyder County fire destroys home, five pets lost

KREAMER – A home was destroyed and five pets are gone after a fire in Snyder County on Memorial Day. The Daily Item reports the fire occurred at 17 W. Ridge Road in Middlecreek Township around 2:30 p.m.

The Daily Item says the fire started when homeowner Jack Yarger was cooking, stepped out of the kitchen for a brief time, and found the blaze. The paper says Yarger was able to get out of the house and was not injured.

The fire remains under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious. The home is considered a total loss, and the homeowner’s four dogs and cat were lost as a result. Yarger lived at the home with his wife, and their adult children have offered them a place to stay.

Volunteer units from Kreamer, Middleburg, Dauntless Hook and Ladder, Kratzerville, and Penns Creek responded. Some Union County units responded as well, including Mifflinburg and New Berlin.