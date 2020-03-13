Snyder County EMA, commissioners taking COVID-19 precautions

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County officials are setting new protocols to help prevent the spread of coronavirus at the county courthouse.

In a release, Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz and the county EMA says new protocols include limiting the number of people in groups entering the county courthouse…Only those who have pertinent business should enter the building. The county is asking residents to take this warning seriously.

The commissioners say they realize some people need to attend a court date or renew a license. The security team will be diligent in asking people why they are visiting the courthouse, and anyone who may appear to be sick will be asked to wear a mask.

Chairman Kantz says these protocols will be in place until the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic is over.