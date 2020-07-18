Snyder County District Attorney is newly elected president of the PDAA

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association has announced that Snyder County’s District Attorney has been elected president. Mike Piecuch was selected president at the Association’s annual business meeting.

Piecuch currently services as the Snyder County DA, which he was originally appointed to DA in 2010 and has won re-election three times. Piecuch said, “I am humbled to be elected to lead the PDAA in our collective pursuit of justice.”

Piecuch also served as Deputy Attorney General at the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and as Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia. Piecuch previously served as the Executive Director of the PA District Attorneys Association and as the Director of the PA District Attorneys Institute.

Piecuch has also served as Chief of Staff for the Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Dennis O’Brien, and as Majority Chief Counsel to the House Judiciary Committee.