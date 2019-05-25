Snyder County District Attorney affirms rape conviction, 2.5 decade jail sentence

MIDDLEBURG—District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced that the state Superior Court has affirmed Craig L. Poust’s rape conviction.

In January 2018, Poust was convicted by a Snyder County jury for the substance-facilitated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl at his Port Trevorton residence in 2012.

Poust was sentenced 10-25 years in state prison for that crime. Poust will serve this sentence consecutively with another 8-18 year prison sentence he received in October 2016 for a conviction on weapons and drugs. He appealed both convictions, and in both cases the Superior Court rejected his appeals.

DA Piecuch said “I am gratified that the Superior Court has affirmed the jury’s verdict, this validates the courage of all women who spoke up about Poust’s past crimes.”