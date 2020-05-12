Snyder DA will only prosecute egregious COVID violations

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says he only envisions prosecuting cases that are ‘egregious’ regarding Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders. Piecuch says this in a statement issued Tuesday following Governor Tom Wolf’s comments that the governor would withhold federal CARES Act and other funding to disobeying counties.

The DA says he does have concerns ‘about the process by which the governor has issued emergency orders pertaining to COVID-19.’ Regardless, Piecuch says the state Supreme Court has rejected appeals twice and the U.S. Supreme Court last week declined to review those decisions. He says the decision to issue summary citations remains up to each police department. The DA also says the governor has other tools to enforce his emergency orders his office has no jurisdiction over.

Piecuch says because Snyder County has already moved to yellow by the state, he says he’s confident prosecutions won’t be necessary. He says Snyder County was moved to yellow for good reasons expected to continue, with residents being committed to protecting themselves.