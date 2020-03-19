Snyder County Courthouse now temporarily closed to public

MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County Courthouse is now closed to the public…After recently placing restrictions to the public entering its courthouse and offices, the Snyder County Commissioners have now temporarily closed the county courthouse.

This due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. The commissioners say they have signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency and all county owned buildings are also closed to the public. These closures take affect Friday until further notice.

Any participants in emergency court proceedings will only be allowed in. Commissioners say all county office staff are onsite and will be handling the needs of the public via telephone, US postal service and email.