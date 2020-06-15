Snyder County Commissioners Extend Property Tax Deadlines

MIDDLEBURG – In Snyder County, the deadline to local pay property taxes has been extended.

The county and local municipalities have passed resolutions that allow residents to pay their property taxes by September 30, without penalty.

Commissioner Chuck Steininger said, “We know this has been a difficult time in our history and many families had to go without work for two months or more. We asked state law makers to give us some way to help our taxpayers.”

The Commissioners remind residents, that while property taxes will now be due in September, the county per capita invoices will still be due by August 31. Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz said, “Unfortunately, the legislation did not allow us the ability to change the deadline on those.”

If residents have questions on this issue, they can call the Commissioner’s office at 570-837-4207. The Snyder County Commissioners were notified recently of the passage of Act which allows local taxing authorities to extend the deadline.