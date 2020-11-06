Snyder County Commissioner: Why wait to count late ballots?

MIDDLEBURG – You’ve heard of the controversial ‘late arriving ballots’ coming into the Pennsylvania courthouses since election day, but what will happen to them is still unclear. At the Snyder County Courthouse, the county say ballots will be counted after 5 p.m. Friday.

The Snyder County’s minority commissioner is questioning why those ballots can’t be counted sooner. Adam Ewig told WKOK personally doesn’t see a reason as to why these can’t be counted as they come in, but still kept separate from the vote totals.

WKOK previously told you Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz said the county will stay the course of an original plan to count late ballots after 5 p.m. Friday, not knowing what looming court challenges from the Trump campaign could mean. He also referenced confusing and late-changing guidelines from the Department of State.

The Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar was quoted this week saying it is possible for counties to both separate and count those ballots as soon as they arrive. But Boockvar said these late arriving ballots are so few that they aren’t likely to determine the outcome of the election.

Commissioner Ewig said the Elections board met and agreed the late mail-in and absentee ballots would be counted after 5 p.m. Friday. He says there were about a dozen of the ballots as of Wednesday.