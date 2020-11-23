Appointments only at Snyder County Courthouse, All Buildings Due to COVID Uptick

MIDDLEBURG – The Snyder County Courthouse and Snyder County owned buildings will be closed again until further notice due to the drastic uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Valley.

County commissioner chairman Joe Kantz says their buildings are closed to the public except for any essential participants in county proceedings or those who have an appointment.

Kantz says county office staff are on-site and will be handling the needs of the public via telephone, US postal service, and email.

The county is asking all residents to follow CDC during the holiday season.