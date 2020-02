PAXTONVILLE – A large barn went up in flames early Saturday morning in Snyder County. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells is, the barn, at 760 Iron Bridge Road in Paxtonville, caught fire around 1am.

The Middleburg Volunteer Fire and Mifflinburg volunteers responded. Middleburg department was first to respond and are still on scene.

CSR 911 tells us, the fire is now under control and no road restrictions have been issued. Stay tuned to WKOK for more updates.