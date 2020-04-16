Snyder Co. Commissioners to Gov. Wolf: Re-open economy

MIDDLEBURG – Snyder County Commissioners are joining other elected leaders calling on Governor Wolf to consult with local leaders as part of PA’s economy reopening plan. In a letter to the governor this week, Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz is asking for local officials to be used as part of the reopening plan, instead of Governors from surrounding states.

Kantz says Pennsylvanians’ livelihoods are not of other governors’ concern and the state shouldn’t rely on them. This comes after Governor Tom Wolf announced he was working with five other governors in the northeast region on when it would be best to reopen their states from the COVID-19 pandemic.