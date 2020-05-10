Snyder and Union Sheriffs say they won’t enforce business shutdowns

MIDDLEBURG — Two local sheriffs say they won’t enforce the Pennsylvania governor’s COVID-19 mitigation measures. Sheriff John Zechman of Snyder County and Ernie Ritter of Union County say they won’t help the governor turn business owners into criminals. Most businesses, industries, and retailers are open in their counties, as this region of the state went ‘yellow’ on Friday. Many other small businesses are still closed and the sheriffs, who shared the same statement, say they feel the governor’s order is an unconstitutional executive order. They join several other sheriffs across the state in posting the statement, including neighboring Perry County, among others.

Generally speaking in Pennsylvania, sheriffs are not summoned to do routine local law enforcement. In our Valley, several individuals were cited for violating the stay at home orders.