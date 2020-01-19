Snow fall blankets Valley, roads open, speed limits restored

UNDATED – The forecast snowfall, with afternoon and evening sleet mixed it, came as promised Saturday, disrupting business and activities, and slowing travel everywhere.

AccuWeather’s forecast of 2 to 4 inches was accurate for most parts of the Valley; points north of I-80 reported about five inches of snow. Sleet mixed in during the afternoon. Roads were snow covered most of Saturday.

Weather was said to be a factor in a crash that blocked Interstate 80 in Columbia and Montour counties. The road is now open and no other details are out on the tractor-trailer rollover accident.

PennDOT reduced speeds on I-80, Interstate 81 and sections of Route 15. Those speed limits are back to normal. Roads now are clear with a thin layer of snow remaining.

AccuWeather says today’s temperatures near freezing, and some sun will mean some roads could be dry by afternoon. We may experience ground whitening, and difficult to drive in conditions tonight when snow squalls will be occurring.

