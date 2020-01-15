Snow: AccuWeather tracking severity of weekend winter weather

Weekend winter weather heading for the Valley

SUNBURY – Some winter weather could affect Valley residents’ plans this weekend, but the severity of the storm is still unknown. AccuWeather is still tracking the storm, but is currently calling for 2-4 inches of snow Saturday, along with other possible precipitation.

Meteorologist Brian Thompson says as of now, the storm will stay to the north, which is a good thing, “That will eventually lead to the snow switching over to some ice and probably even plain rain, before wrapping up into Saturday night.”

But Thompson says if the storm heads south, we could see snow and wintry precipitation accumulations go up, “That would lead to more wintry precipitation, perhaps some more prolonged snow and ice, but at this point it looks like we’ll at least see a small accumulation of snow and ice, enough to cause some travel problems during the day Saturday.”

As the storm approaches and throughout the storm, stay tuned for all of the latest AccuWeather forecasts, and any Winternet announcements.

Today: mild with more sunshine than clouds. High 47.

Tonight: partly cloudy with a shower. Low 36.

Tomorrow: strong winds gradually subsiding; intervals of clouds and sunshine with a flurry. High 44.

Friday: mostly sunny. High 29.

Saturday: cloudy with snow overspreading the area, accumulating 1-3 inches; storm total snowfall 2-4

inches. High 34.

Sunday: times of clouds and sun. High 33.