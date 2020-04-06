SNAP issue pops up during COVID crisis, AP Penna. Headlines

AP PA Headlines 4/6/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A new order from Pennsylvania’s health secretary sets cleaning standards for large buildings that are remaining open during the coronavirus shutdown. The guidance pertains to buildings of at least 50,000 square feet. The owners have to maintain usual cleaning but also ensure sufficient cleaning and security staff, and they have to focus efforts on areas that are more likely to be touched. The state saw at least 1,490 new cases confirmed over the previous day, with an overall total of more than 11,500. Fourteen deaths were reported, increasing Pennsylvania’s running total to 150.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health says the number of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth has topped 10,000 with another 34 deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 136. The department reported Saturday another 1,597 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 across all but three of the commonwealth’s 67 counties. Officials say most patients hospitalized and most deaths have occurred in patients aged 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date, officials said.

PHOENIX (AP) — Pennsylvania is one of only a handful of states in the country where SNAP food aid recipients can buy groceries online. The coronavirus pandemic is shining a light on that and other inflexibility in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, colloquially known as food stamps.

The program helps millions of Americans pay for food, and with the economy collapsing, activists say it’s more vital than ever. But with the virus outbreak forcing many to stay home, governors are pressing the federal government to relax its rules and make the program more accessible.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public. The president immediately said he had no intention of following that advice himself. He says, “I’m choosing not to do it.” The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage people, especially in areas hit hard by the spread of the coronavirus, to use rudimentary coverings like T-shirts, bandannas and non-medical masks to cover their faces while outdoors. The new guidance raises concern that it could cause a sudden run on masks if Americans turn to private industry to meet the expected surge in demand.

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — People find cats cool. But when firefighters in Marietta, Georgia came across this kitten, it was downright cold. The six-week-old feline was rescued after being stuck on a roof in 30-degree temperatures — and nursed back to health after her rescue last week. A fire official tells the Marietta Daily Journal the female kitten quickly recovered after being given milk and food — and being swaddled in towels to warm it up. The department decided to name the kitten “Shingles” after asking followers on social media to help name the animal.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Many people have turned to food deliveries as they quarantine themselves in this wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, food deliveries are going to the dogs — literally. Hundreds of dogs in southwest Alaska won’t be going hungry this spring — now that more than 8,000 pounds of dog food were delivered. The deliveries were made necessary because of a lack of roads in western Alaska — and because travel restrictions and dwindling supplies due to COVID-19 are making delivery of dog food to the region nearly impossible.

NEW YORK (AP) — A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere. Federal officials and the zoo say the 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia — and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill — are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn’t yet showing symptoms.

The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover. The zoo has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York. The test result stunned zoo officials: “I couldn’t believe it,” director Jim Breheny said. But he hopes the finding can contribute to the global fight against the virus that causes COVID-19.

