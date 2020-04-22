SMC: Stayed open for parts/service, ready to begin online sales

SUNBURY – A Valley car dealership was able to offer parts and service during the COVID-19 stoppage, but they are glad to begin online sales.

Tom Mertz, owner of Sunbury Motor Company, says it was a strange month for his dealership, “At the beginning, nobody knew what to expect. Our initial thought was to just monitor the need for our services, either with service or parts, and every week was pretty much the same in regards to how many people were setting up appointments.”

Over the past month, many state residents voiced their complaints not being able to buy a car in the event on an emergency. But Mertz says they didn’t experience much frustration among potential customers, “That was my concern also because the manufacturers have their payments deferred for three to six months, so if the engine went out on an old car, there was no way they could get a new one, where their payment would be deferred. So that didn’t make a whole lot of sense to anybody, but we didn’t run into too many of those.”

There were also furloughs; about 100 people who worked in the sales related departments are back to work, but remotely. This after Governor Tom Wolf signed a bill to allow online notary services, “We’re gonna go by appointment only, and just have a couple people a day in the show room. We’re not allowed to wait on anyone if they come out on the lot, but we’ll be trying to set appointments, and hopefully, eventually selling a few vehicles during this time.”

Mertz says interested customers can start by visiting sunburymotors.com and either call or email the SMC sales staff for assistance.