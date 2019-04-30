Traffic getting by slowly after rock slide blocked Route 11 near Danville

Small rock slide closes Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville

NORTHUMBERLAND – There could be some delays around the Valley as motorists will have to detour around a portion of Route 11 this morning. Northumberland County Communications tells us Route 11 in Point Township is closed between Northumberland and Danville due to a small rock slide.

The road is closed near the Montour/Northumberland County line, in an area known as ‘the narrows.’ It is in an area with a steep rock face on the north side of the river and the Merck company on the other side of the river. County communications says the rock slide was first reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. It’s unknown how long the road will be closed.