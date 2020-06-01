Monday Numbers: Six new Valley COVID-19 cases, PA 72,000+

HARRISBURG – Six new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, while Pennsylvania has exceeded 72,000 cases statewide. In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed 356 new cases. It also confirmed 12 new deaths, keeping the PA death toll at over 5,500.

In the Valley, three new cases have been confirmed in Union County at 62 and one death. Northumberland County has two new cases at 194 and three deaths. Montour has one new case at 53, and Snyder remains with 45 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, there were no new cases or deaths in Columbia (348 cases and 31 deaths), Lycoming (164 cases and 17 deaths), or Schuylkill counties (631 cases and 34 deaths). Dauphin is now over 1,300 cases and has one new death at 74, while Juniata remains with 95 cases and four deaths.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 389,431 patients who have tested negative to date, and 67% of COVID patients have recovered. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.