Six new Valley COVID-19 cases, 600 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Six new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Valley, and 600 statewide cases have been confirmed, the highest total since June 13. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed four new cases in Northumberland County at 288 and five deaths. Montour County has one new case at 69, as well as Union at 90 and two deaths. Snyder remains at 61 cases and two deaths.

The health department also confirmed 42 cases among residents in two Northumberland County nursing homes. There are still five employee cases and one death among those two nursing homes.

Statewide, 600 new cases have been confirmed, moving Pennsylvania’s total to over 84,000, of which 78% have recovered. 22 new deaths have also been confirmed, keep the state death toll at over 6,500.

The health department reminds residents mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 634,711 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.