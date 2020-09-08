Six new Valley COVID-19 cases, over 140,000 total state cases

HARRISBURG – Six new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and the statewide total since the pandemic is over 140,000. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed three new Montour County cases at 150 since the pandemic began and five deaths. Two new Snyder County cases have been confirmed at 186 overall and three deaths. Northumberland County has one new case at 767 overall and 39 deaths.

Union County has three less overall cases than listed in Monday’s update. The county now has 414 overall cases since the pandemic, down from 417, along with six previously announced deaths.

In Valley long-term care facilities, there are now 200 resident cases among seven Northumberland County facilities, along with 65 employee cases and 38 deaths. Among five Union County facilities, there are now 10 patient cases, up four from Monday’s update, along with five staff cases and no deaths. In one Snyder County facility, there are eight patient cases, three staff cases, and no deaths.

At Valley hospitals, there are five patients at Geisinger Danville and six patients each at Geisinger Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital. There are no patients on ventilators.

Statewide, 496 new cases have been confirmed, which brought the state total over 140,000 – 81% have recovered. 11 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll over 7,700.

There are 1,614,717 patients who have tested negative to date.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.