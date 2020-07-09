Six new Valley COVID-19 cases, 719 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Six new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, and spikes are continuing in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed five new cases in Northumberland County at 339 and eight deaths. Snyder County has one new case at 72 and two deaths. Union has one less case, now at 97 cases instead of 98 and two deaths. Montour remains with 76 cases and two deaths.

Statewide, 719 new cases have been confirmed, keeping PA’s total at over 92,000, of which 77% have recovered. The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 158 cases overnight, with 161 in Philadelphia County. The department continues to see significant case increases in 19 to 24-year-olds. In north central PA, cases have risen from 8% of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July.

36 new deaths have also been confirmed, keeping the state death toll at over 6,800.

State officials remind residents mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 787,156 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Approximately 6,964 of PA’s total cases are in health care workers.