Six more Valley COVID-19 cases, 28 new PA deaths

HARRISBURG – Six more Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed Sunday, and there were 28 new deaths in PA.

In its daily update, the state Department of Health confirmed 730 new cases, bringing the statewide total to over 67,000. There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. Those are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

With the 28 new deaths reported, Pennsylvania now is over 5,100 total.

In the Valley, all six new cases have been reported in Northumberland County, now at 170 and three deaths. Union remains with 53 cases and one death. The health department will be watching these two counties closely in order to possibly move them to green. Snyder County remains with 38 cases and one death, and Montour remains with 50 cases.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has 344 cases and 30 deaths, Dauphin is just under 1,100 cases and 63 deaths, and Juniata has 95 cases and four deaths. Lycoming County has 158 cases and 14 deaths, and Schuylkill has 585 cases and 27 deaths.

There are over 328,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.