Six inmates and two staff have COVID Northumberland County Jail

SUNBURY – Six inmates and two staff members at the Northumberland County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. County Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn says inmates who were in contact with staff at the jail have been tested and most are still awaiting results. He says a total of between 20 and 25 inmates were tested last week.

O’Hearn says they have notified the state Department of Health and are working with PrimeCare Medical to continue with safety protocols and procedures. He says they will be working with the courts this week to reevaluate the inmate population to determine if any prisoners could potentially be released, in an effort to reduce the prison population.

O’Hearn expects test results from the remaining inmates in the next few days.