Six hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Coal Twp

EXCELSIOR – Six people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in the Coal Township area Sunday afternoon. The Daily Item reports the crash occurred around 1 p.m. on Route 901 just east of Excelsior. The Daily Item says 26-year-old Shawn Spotts of Mount Carmel hydroplaned and went into the westbound lane and caused another vehicle to roll over. Spotts then crashed head-on into another vehicle driven by 45-year-old Owen Corrigan of Ashland.

The Daily Item says Spotts, Corrigan and his wife, along with their 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter, plus the driver of the other vehicle involved were all taken to Geisinger. Spotts, Corrigan and his wife were all listed in fair condition. Medical updates on the children were unavailable.

Coal Township police tell The Daily Item no one suffered life-threatening injuries and all drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.