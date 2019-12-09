Six displaced after Shamokin house fire

SHAMOKIN – Six people are homeless after a house fire in Shamokin Sunday night. Northumberland County Communications tells us the fire was first reported just before 9 p.m. at a home at 3 Gold Street. County communications says smoke could be seen upon firefighters’ arrival, and then flames were seen.

The blaze was controlled by 9:45 p.m. Sunday and no injuries were reported. County communications says the homeowners were inside at the time and reported the fire. Volunteer fire crews from Coal Township, Shamokin, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel, Ralpho Township, and Area Services EMS responded.

The News Item reports, Justine Rogers, Randall Raffensperger, and four children were stayed with neighbors overnight as a result of the 8:48 p.m. two-alarm blaze that reportedly started as a chimney fire before spreading throughout the home.