Sinkhole during Pitt morning rush hour: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say two cranes were used to remove a city bus partially swallowed when a sinkhole opened during morning rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh. The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the driver and a 56-year-old female passenger were aboard when the bus plunged into the hole Monday morning. Officials say the passenger was treated at a hospital and released.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says the bus was sitting on three power lines, two of them 22,000-volt lines. He said there are also fiberoptic cables, and damage to them could affect communications in the entire tri-state area.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have held a moment of silence to commemorate the first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. Team President Art Rooney II said that Monday night’s remembrance before the start of the Pittsburgh-Miami game was in honor of the victims and their families.

The shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others. Several family members of Tree of Life victims stood on the sideline with the Steelers during the pregame ceremony. The city marked the anniversary Sunday with numerous community service projects and private and public memorial services.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Legislation to allow Sunday hunting with a landowner’s written permission three days a year in Pennsylvania is getting some minor changes ahead of a final vote in the state House. Representatives voted overwhelmingly Monday to waive trespassing violations for unarmed people who enter posted property solely to retrieve a hunting dog, to let local police help the Game Commission enforce trespassing rules and to push back the law’s effective date by three months.

Leaders say a final vote to send it back to the Senate is likely to occur Tuesday. The bill would allow Sunday hunting one day during rifle deer season, one during statewide archery deer season and a third day the Game Commission would select. It also would make it easier for wardens to enforce the anti-trespassing law.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A victims’ rights constitutional amendment question and a pair of vacancies on an appeals court are the only contested statewide elections in Pennsylvania this year. But a legal challenge is ongoing regarding the Marsy’s Law amendment, which would enshrine victims’ rights in the state constitution. It’s unclear what will happen to the proposal if it’s approved on Nov. 5.

In the contest for two Superior Court openings, Republicans have nominated Christylee Peck, a common pleas court judge in Cumberland County, and Megan McCarthy King, a prosecutor in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester County. The Democratic nominees are Philadelphia Judge Dan McCaffery and Amanda Green-Hawkins, a Pittsburgh lawyer. Voters will also have to sort through what are thousands of local and county government races.

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have announced charges against 10 people in what they allege was a violent drug trafficking organization responsible for slayings and kidnappings in eastern Pennsylvania, including a quadruple murder last year. U.S. Attorney William McSwain and Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Monday the new indictment comes months after six of the defendants were indicted on drug and firearms charges.

Federal and state authorities allege that the 10 were part of a drug trafficking organization called “Trinidad” that operated in and around Reading. Adams called it the most violent such organization the city or county had ever investigated. Some charges are related to the slayings of four men found shot in a Reading row home in January 2018.

LANGHORNE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district could soon learn whether it can continue to call its sports teams “Redskins.” WHYY reports the state Human Relations Commission on Monday is expected to issue a decision in a long-running dispute with the Neshaminy School District. The dispute dates back to 2013 when the panel received a complaint which then resulted in the commission filing its own charge which accused Neshaminy of violating a state human-relations law.

The commission argued the Bucks County district wouldn’t use a nickname based on any other racial group, so it should not use the current “Redskins” nickname either. The district said students aren’t offended by the nickname and it has been in use for over 60 years.

The ruling can be appealed.

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire that killed a woman and a 6-year-old girl was sparked by an overloaded electrical circuit. The Clearfield County coroner on Monday ruled the deaths of 52-year-old Mary Beth Erickson and the child accidental.

Fire crews in Lawrence Township were dispatched after the blaze was reported at about 3 a.m. Monday. Two other people were reportedly taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, but there was no immediate word on their conditions. Authorities estimated damage at $150,000. They said no smoke detectors were found inside the residence.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The “Maleficent” sequel has overtaken “Joker” for the weekend box-office crown in North America. Final figures released Monday showed “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” earned $19.4 million, pulling ahead of “Joker” by a mere $122,000. “Joker” had been the top film on Sunday based on studio estimates after being knocked out of the top spot by “Maleficent” last week.

Joaquin Phoenix traces the origins of the classic Batman villain in “Joker.” It has earned $278 million in the United States and Canada in its first four weeks, and it is the international record-holder for an R-rated film with $852 million in earnings. The “Maleficent” sequel, which stars Angelina Jolie as the classic Disney villain, has earned $66.2 million in North America in its first two weeks.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 27-year-old Austin, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to stalking and sending threatening letters and emails to pop star Taylor Swift’s former record label.

Federal prosecutors in Nashville, Tennessee, said in a news release the letters to Big Machine Label Group began in January 2018 with Eric Swarbrick asking the CEO to introduce him to Swift.

Over time the letters became more violent and threatening. On three occasions Swarbrick drove to Nashville to personally deliver them. He also admitted to wandering the offices.

Swarbrick sent at least 40 letters and emails before he was charged and arrested in September 2018.

Swarbrick will remain in custody until he is sentenced in March. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each of the two counts.

ATLANTA (AP) — Apple is offering a $250 version of its wireless AirPods Pro earbuds with a new design and noise cancellation feature.

AirPods have become one of Apple’s most popular products since it was introduced three years ago. The new design features three sizes of flexible ear tips rather than the hard plastic of the original AirPods. In addition to noise canceling, there’s a transparency mode that lets users listen to noise around them plus music.

Regular AirPods sold separately from iPhones cost $160 or $200 with a wireless charging case.

Apple first introduced the wireless AirPods in 2016 . Since then Google , Microsoft and many others have followed suit. AirPod Pro goes on sale Wednesday.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — It looks like a rock ‘n’ roll guitar that Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page would have played. But this one is 450 feet (137 meters) tall and is a light-beam hotel that the Seminole Tribe wants to become South Florida’s latest tourist destination.

The Guitar Hotel had its grand opening Thursday on the tribe’s land in Hollywood, once only a trailer park and some smoke shops. It’s the latest step in the Seminole Hard Rock empire, which includes naming rights on the Miami-area stadium where the 2020 Super Bowl will be played.

“It really is special,” said Mitchell Cypress, vice chairman of the Seminole tribal council. “The Seminoles now are known throughout the world.”

It’s a unique addition to South Florida’s tourist landscape and no hotel is like it in the world. It has more than 600 rooms and at night, beams of light will mimic the strings of the guitar.

Locally, people stop along the roadsides to take photos. It’s visible to travelers on airliners headed into Fort Lauderdale.

The $1.5 billion project also has a refurbished venue for concerts and other events, starting with Maroon 5 on Friday and continuing with artists such as Sting and Billy Joel. It has a giant pool and lagoon, retail shops, restaurants, and of course gambling.

Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International, said the brand already is filled with guitars, so why not a hotel?

“Wouldn’t it be really cool if we could design a hotel shaped like a guitar?” Allen remembers saying. “Before, we were more of a locals facility. Now, we have the ability to market this internationally.”

As for the guitar shape, Allen said it’s meant to be generic and not necessarily the Gibson Les Paul made famous by Page and others. But he added that Hard Rock has relationships with both Gibson and Page, and the hotel and casino features many Led Zeppelin artifacts.

“When we present the Hard Rock brand on a global basis, it literally starts with Jimmy Page saying ‘It was a cool idea then and it’s a cool idea now,'” Allen said.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 96 Indiana 94

Final New York 105 Chicago 98

Final Philadelphia 105 Atlanta 103

Final Toronto 104 Orlando 95

Final Houston 116 Oklahoma City 112

Final Milwaukee 129 Cleveland 112

Final Golden State 134 New Orleans 123

Final San Antonio 113 Portland 110

Final Utah 96 Phoenix 95

Final Denver 101 Sacramento 94

Final L.A. Clippers 111 Charlotte 96

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final SO Arizona 3 Buffalo 2

Final Vancouver 7 Florida 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 27 Miami 14

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

Washington 0 Houston 0 (in progress)

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Denver 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

San Jose at Boston 7 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N-Y Rangers 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim 10 p.m.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Seattle at Los Angeles FC 10 p.m.

