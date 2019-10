WINFIELD – Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in both directions on Route 15 in Winfield this coming week. Repairs will be made to Route 15 between County Line Road and Route 304.

This is part of the planned resurfacing work on the northern section of the CSVT project. A contractor will be doing paving work for several days and motorists are advised to watch for traffic delays in the work zone. It’s not yet known how long the paving work will take place on Route 15 in Winfield.