BREAKING NEWS: Significant drug bust brings feds to Milton for News Conference

Massive drug bust unfolds in Milton, traffickers busted by feds
MILTON – Federal lawmen converged on The Valley Thursday morning for a major drug trafficking bust, and today they said nearly two dozen people are charged. A federal indictment names 17 people with drug trafficking and firearms violations.
They said kilograms of cocaine sent from Puerto Rico through the US mail to California and then distributed to customers in Northumberland and Union Counties.
Additionally, heroin and fentanyl trafficking was part of the arrests this week with some of the packaging and distributing centered in a Milton home. Key traffickers included Kevin Robles of Harrisburg, along with Reymon Hernandez and Ricarte Bristol Negron of Milton. Individuals charged include:
- Jose Miguel Guzman Ruiz, Lewisburg
- Bradimir Aviles Hernandez, Milton
- Francisco Ortiz Candelabra, Milton
- Yarelis Seda, Lewisburg
- Ricarte Bristol Negron, Milton
- Kevin Caban Robles, Harrisburg
- Kimberly Roman Rivera, Lewisburg
- Justo Melendez, Milton
- Rodriguez Bristol, Milton
- Reymond Nieves Hernandez, Milton
- Tony Orlando Garcia, Northumberland
- Morales Rivera, Wisconsin
- Harold Eaysonet Pagan, Milton
- Denny Fernandez-Molina, Milton.
- Robert Pacheco, Sunbury
- Roberto Gonzalez Jr., Lewisburg
- Ariel Diaz, Williamsport
At least a half dozen names have been redacted pending further investigation.