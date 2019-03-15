BREAKING NEWS: Significant drug bust brings feds to Milton for News Conference

Massive drug bust unfolds in Milton, traffickers busted by feds

MILTON – Federal lawmen converged on The Valley Thursday morning for a major drug trafficking bust, and today they said nearly two dozen people are charged. A federal indictment names 17 people with drug trafficking and firearms violations.

They said kilograms of cocaine sent from Puerto Rico through the US mail to California and then distributed to customers in Northumberland and Union Counties.

Additionally, heroin and fentanyl trafficking was part of the arrests this week with some of the packaging and distributing centered in a Milton home. Key traffickers included Kevin Robles of Harrisburg, along with Reymon Hernandez and Ricarte Bristol Negron of Milton. Individuals charged include:

Jose Miguel Guzman Ruiz, Lewisburg

Bradimir Aviles Hernandez, Milton

Francisco Ortiz Candelabra, Milton

Yarelis Seda, Lewisburg

Ricarte Bristol Negron, Milton

Kevin Caban Robles, Harrisburg

Kimberly Roman Rivera, Lewisburg

Justo Melendez, Milton

Rodriguez Bristol, Milton

Reymond Nieves Hernandez, Milton

Tony Orlando Garcia, Northumberland

Morales Rivera, Wisconsin

Harold Eaysonet Pagan, Milton

Denny Fernandez-Molina, Milton.

Robert Pacheco, Sunbury

Roberto Gonzalez Jr., Lewisburg

Ariel Diaz, Williamsport

At least a half dozen names have been redacted pending further investigation.