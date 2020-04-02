Should You Wear a Mask: AP Headlines, AP Penna. News

AP PA Headlines 4/2/20

HARRISBURG (AP) – All Pennsylvania residents must stay home as much as possible over the coming month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday as he expanded the footprint of the quarantine to include the entire state. The Democratic governor added 34 counties to his existing stay-at-home order, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties are now asked to stay put unless they have a legitimate reason to go out.

*With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state — nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday — Wolf pleaded with Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million residents to comply. He warned that thousands could die without strict adherence to social distancing. The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 960 additional people tested positive for the new virus, bringing the total number to over 5,800. There were 11 new deaths for a statewide toll of 74.

*Pennsylvania’s system of state-owned liquor stores, closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, resumed limited online sales Wednesday. The state’s website is accepting a “controlled number” of daily orders but plans to expand as it develops more capacity. Buyers will be limited to six bottles per order from a list of about 1,000 wine and spirits products, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced. Liquor board chairman Tim Holden said he expects the site to be overwhelmed with traffic initially and requested patience. The state has no plans to reopen its brick-and-mortar liquor stores during the pandemic.

*With Pennsylvania approaching 1 million claims for unemployment compensation, Wolf acknowledged the system hasn’t been able to keep up with record demand and promised a fix. Pennsylvania received a record 939,000 claims from March 15 through Tuesday as companies shut down and laid off workers. People trying to file a claim have reported jammed phone lines and interminable hold times.

*Pennsylvania State Police will no longer respond in person to some types of calls as the agency tries to limit troopers’ contact with the public, officials announced. Calls for lost and found, littering, identity theft and general requests to speak to a trooper are among the types of calls that will now be resolved with “limited or no-scene response,” state police said in a news release. The new policy took effect Wednesday and will be in place until further notice. State police said troopers will continue to respond to emergencies.

*A second inmate at a state prison outside Philadelphia has contracted COVID-19, Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel said Wednesday. The inmate is at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Montgomery County, where another inmate’s positive test prompted the Department of Corrections to impose a systemwide quarantine. The quarantine means that inmates are largely confined to their cells. Four staffers in the state prison system have also become infected, said Wetzel, who declined to reveal where they work. He said the corrections department is trying to thin the prison population in an effort to keep the virus from spreading but acknowledged that more needs to be done. The inmate count was reduced by 574 in March out of a statewide population of about 45,000. Wetzel said the department has identified 12,000 inmates that are considered at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

*The Wolf administration added short-term rental properties to its list of businesses ordered to shut down. Wolf said he acted on complaints from state lawmakers in the Pocono Mountains, who said short-term vacation rentals had been trying to entice travelers from virus hotspots New Jersey and New York. Wolf’s order closing businesses that are not considered “life sustaining” had exempted all traveler accommodations, including hotels and motels, but language was added this week to prohibit short-term rentals.

BEAVER (A) – A Pennsylvania nursing home where two dementia patients died over the weekend after contracting COVID-19 is struggling to contain the spread with staff thinned by suspected infection and fears for their own safety. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver says 34 of its 458 residents have tested positive and that seven tests are pending. One licensed practical nurse assigned there by a staffing agency says she didn’t return to work last week out of concern for her children. She says about 20 nurses either walked out or decided to not come back for shifts. Brighton says there’s been no “mass exodus.”.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has recommended that the city’s 4 million people wear masks when going outside amid the spreading coronavirus. Garcetti on Wednesday said people in the nation’s second-largest city who are performing essential tasks such as food shopping should wear homemade, non-medical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other countries hard-hit by the COVID-19 virus have done. But Garcetti says residents shouldn’t use medical-grade masks, which are needed for healthcare workers. He also says people should still stay home as much as possible.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mayor of Los Angeles has told everyone in the nation’s second-largest city to start wearing masks to fight coronavirus. But California’s governor isn’t ready to take that idea statewide. Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s focused instead on keeping people inside. He also announced the state may need 66,000 additional hospital beds, 16,000 more than previously forecast, to handle the crush of illnesses expected during the second part of May.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said he had been awaiting advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask-wearing but with the COVID-19 rate surging had decided to wait no longer. The mayor said all 4 million residents who are performing essential tasks such as food shopping should wear homemade, non-medical face coverings, or even bandannas, as people in other COVID-19-struck countries have done. “To be clear, you should still stay at home. This isn’t an excuse to suddenly all go out,” Garcetti said. He also said people shouldn’t use medical-grade masks, which are in short supply and are needed by health care workers and first responders.

UNDATED (AP) — Background checks required to buy firearms have spiked to record numbers in the past month, fueled by a run on guns from Americans worried about their safety during the coronavirus crisis. The FBI says 3.7 million background checks were done last month — the most for a single month since the system began in 1998. It eclipsed the previous record, set in December 2015, when 3.3 million checks were conducted.

Background checks are the key barometer of gun sales, but the FBI’s monthly figures also incorporate checks for firearm permits that are required in some states. Each background check also could be for the sale of more than one gun.

The rush has inflamed tensions between Second Amendment backers and gun control supporters. Pro-gun groups say the long lines seen at gun stores affirm a widespread belief about the right to bear arms. Opponents contend that adding firearms into stressed-out households filled with people cooped up during lockdown orders will lead to increased levels of domestic violence and suicides.

HUTCHINS, Texas (AP) — Officials say a tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas. The crash happened early Wednesday on Interstate 20 near Hutchins. Officials say the truck spilled toilet paper all over the interstate, shutting down traffic. The driver of the truck is OK. The Texas Department of Transportation tells WFAA that the load of toilet paper “burned extensively.” Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.

WUHAN, China (AP) — If you want to ride public transportation, usually you’d need a token, card or an electronic pass. But because of COVID-19, some in China need their smartphones to hop aboard. The phones show a green symbol that tells whether the user is free of coronavirus symptoms. If they are, they can hop a subway ride, check into a hotel — or enter Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the pandemic began in December. The system is made possible by the Chinese public’s almost universal use of smartphones and the ruling Communist Party’s embrace of “Big Data” to extend its surveillance and control over people..

